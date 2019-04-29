Student arrested in threat to northwest Missouri schools - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Student arrested in threat to northwest Missouri schools

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A student is in custody after a threat posted on social media threatened some schools in northwest Missouri.

St. Joseph police Sgt. James Langton says an adult male student made the threat on SnapChat.

The student was taken into custody Monday in Andrew County after a threat on SnapChat suggested he was planning to commit mass violence against several schools.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports several schools in the city, along with Savannah High School and Hillyard Technical Center either increased security or were put on soft lockdown, which means students can attend classes but are not allowed outside. The lockdown lasted about three hours on Monday.

