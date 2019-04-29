Scattered storm chances fill the forecast

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son have agreed to let the state's child welfare agency care for their younger son.
(WSIL) -- There is a chance of rain every day in the outlook.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) – Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery in Massac County.
(CNN) Fishermen off Norway's northern coast were astonished last week when they spotted a beluga whale wearing a harness, complete with mounts for a camera. And according to marine experts, the mammal's backstory may be even stranger:
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has returned to Iraq for the first time since the helicopter she was piloting was shot down during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
MARION (WSIL) -- Rain didn't stop people from coming to Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion to support military families on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University plans to develop an eSports venue starting in the fall, aimed at attracting both recreational and competitive players.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An investigation is underway after a motorcycle and car crash in Carterville.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A family is displaced after their house burned down over the weekend in Pinckneyville.
