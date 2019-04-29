Scattered storm chances fill the forecast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered storm chances fill the forecast

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Easy forecast in general, but the devil is in the details. There is a chance of rain on every day in the outlook. It all looks like springtime activity which means scattered around. You might see rain today and not for the next couple while your neighbor gets a toad strangler. 

A couple of the rounds of rain could come in the form of strong storms with Wednesday night into Thursday being a focal time. Springtime storms can be foolers, so be aware any time you hear thunder. 

Temperatures will likely run seasonal to a little warmer than normal through the weekend. 

Jim will update the forecast and look at potential rainfall amounts on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.