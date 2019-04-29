Scattered storm chances fill the forecast

(WSIL) -- Easy forecast in general, but the devil is in the details. There is a chance of rain on every day in the outlook. It all looks like springtime activity which means scattered around. You might see rain today and not for the next couple while your neighbor gets a toad strangler.

A couple of the rounds of rain could come in the form of strong storms with Wednesday night into Thursday being a focal time. Springtime storms can be foolers, so be aware any time you hear thunder.

Temperatures will likely run seasonal to a little warmer than normal through the weekend.

Jim will update the forecast and look at potential rainfall amounts on News 3 this evening.