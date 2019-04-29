Car strikes Du Quoin City Hall

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) – Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery in Massac County.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WSIL -- A tricky pattern with a front wobbling back and forth and storms tied closely to that front will make it difficult to pinpoint rain chances over the next few days.
CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has returned to Iraq for the first time since the helicopter she was piloting was shot down during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
MARION (WSIL) -- Rain didn't stop people from coming to Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion to support military families on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University plans to develop an eSports venue starting in the fall, aimed at attracting both recreational and competitive players.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An investigation is underway after a motorcycle and car crash in Carterville.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A family is displaced after their house burned down over the weekend in Pinckneyville.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands of bikers from near and far came to be blessed at the Bald Knob Cross on Sunday.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Better Business Bureau Cape Girardeau is now accepting applicants for this year’s Student of Ethics Award.
