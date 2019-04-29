Car strikes Du Quoin City Hall

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A car has struck Du Quoin City Hall.

Mayor Guy Alongi says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. No one in the building was injured.

Chief Les Vancil with the Du Quoin Police Department says the vehicle left the road on Washington Street and hit the area of the building used as city council chambers. The room was not occupied at the time.

Chief Vancil says the driver of the vehicle was not injured and was taken into custody.

The Du Quoin Public Library will be closed the remainder of the day.