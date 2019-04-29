Unsettled pattern this week brings multiple rain chances

WSIL -- A few showers will stick around through late morning along I-64, but elsewhere, we generally expect dry weather through the afternoon. Sunshine this afternoon along with south winds will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

A tricky pattern with a front wobbling back and forth and storms tied closely to that front will make it difficult to pinpoint rain chances over the next few days. A few showers are possible Monday evening and then again on Tuesday morning.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will be tracking rain chances coming up tonight on News 3.