3 arrested for Massac County armed robbery

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) – Three men have been arrested for an armed robbery in Massac County.

Matthew Yates, 18, of Paducah, Malik Miller, 21, and Samuel Kralis, 19, both of Metropolis, are being held at the Massac County Detention Center.

The Massac County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area near the foot of the Brookport Bridge Saturday. The juvenile victims told deputies they’d been confronted by three men in the 3000 block of Strawberry Road. One of the victims said he’d been beaten with a pistol, and that the gun had gone off during the confrontation.

Yates, Miller, and Kralis were taken into custody after a traffic stop near Huck’s in Metropolis.

The Massac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Brookport Police Department.