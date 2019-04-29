St. Louis County executive indicted on corruption charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis County executive indicted on corruption charges

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has resigned in the face of corruption charges.

The U.S. attorney in St. Louis announced Monday that a federal grand jury had indicted the county's top elected official on charges of bribery, mail fraud and the theft of honest services.

Stenger's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, confirmed the resignation and said he'll comment further on the case later.

Stenger, a Democrat who was elected to his second term in November, is accused of ensuring that John Rallo and his companies obtained contracts with the county and received other favors in exchange for campaign donations and fundraising events.

Stenger also is accused of ensuring that an unnamed company obtained a state lobbying contract from the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and taking actions to conceal the illegal conduct.

Stenger could face up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.