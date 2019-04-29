No arrests in killing of athlete, wounding of NFL draftee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No arrests in killing of athlete, wounding of NFL draftee

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - No arrests have been made in a Kansas shooting that killed a Washburn University football player and wounded a former player who was drafted by the New York Giants just hours earlier.

Police in Topeka, where the university is located, say they have no new information to release early Monday, one day after officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwane Simmons dead while investigating gunshots.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine was wounded, but his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening. Ballentine was picked by the Giants on Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said in an email that the shooting happened during a social gathering and that dozens of people were there at the time. Koenen says police are gathering witness statements.

