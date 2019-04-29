Isolated showers, warmer and breezy to kick off the week

WSIL -- A warm, but breezy start to the work week with more wet weather on the way towards the middle of the week.

A milder start to Monday morning as winds have turned out of the south and east. A few spots have seen an isolated shower overnight, mainly north of Route 149 in southern Illinois.

A large storm complex is moving through western Missouri to start the day, but that's expected to generally fall apart before making it to our region. An isolated shower or two is possible this morning though, as a warm front lifts northward, setting the stage much warmer afternoon compared to Sunday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has this week's forecast on News 3 This Morning.