Isolated showers, warmer and breezy to kick off the week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Isolated showers, warmer and breezy to kick off the week

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A warm, but breezy start to the work week with more wet weather on the way towards the middle of the week. 

A milder start to Monday morning as winds have turned out of the south and east. A few spots have seen an isolated shower overnight, mainly north of Route 149 in southern Illinois. 

A large storm complex is moving through western Missouri to start the day, but that's expected to generally fall apart before making it to our region. An isolated shower or two is possible this morning though, as a warm front lifts northward, setting the stage much warmer afternoon compared to Sunday. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has this week's forecast on News 3 This Morning.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.