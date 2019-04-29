Man accused of marrying 4 women to plead guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of marrying 4 women to plead guilty

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of being married to four women is set to plead guilty to bigamy in New Hampshire.

Authorities allege that 43-year-old Michael Middleton married a Georgia woman in 2006, an Alabama woman in 2011 and a New Hampshire woman in 2013. That led to the bigamy charge in New Hampshire, but court documents say he also married a fourth woman in Kentucky in 2016. Prosecutors say he used the marriages to gain access to the women's assets, including $20,000 from his New Hampshire wife.

Middleton was arrested in Ohio in February. He also has faced domestic violence charges in Maine.

Middleton is scheduled to plead guilty Monday. Assistant Strafford County Attorney David Rotman says he faces 3 ½ to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.