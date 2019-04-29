Police investigating motorcycle-car crash in Carterville

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An investigation is underway after a motorcycle and car crash in Carterville. It happened Sunday night around 5:30 on Pin Oak Drive near the Pin Oak Motel and Bar.



Witnesses say a motorcycle and car hit each other head on. Reportedly members of the John A. Logan College baseball team had just finished a game and were the first to come to the scene to help.



Police have not released any details at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.