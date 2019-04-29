BBB offers scholarship opportunity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Better Business Bureau Cape Girardeau is now accepting applicants for this year’s Student of Ethics Award. The SOE award is a $2,500 college or trade school scholarship that recognizes high school students who demonstrate high ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement. Students who will graduate from high school in 2020 are eligible for the award.

This year, the SOE awards will be presented by region at BBB TORCH Awards luncheons in the fall. BBB will pay for each winner to attend the event and will provide two additional tickets for the student’s parents or guests. Builder's Bloc Contracting, Caleres, Drury Hotels, Graybar, Schnucks, Solutions Roofing Inc. and Wren Homes are sponsors of the Student of Ethics Awards this year.

Students are asked to submit an application that includes academic, leadership and service achievements as well as a 300-word essay and a letter of recommendation. A panel of independent judges will choose the winners, considering each student’s leadership qualities, academic performance, character and essay.

Last year, Dailey Bond, a graduate of Delta R-V High School in Delta, Missouri, was one of six young scholars to receive the award out of nearly 300 applicants across the St. Louis, Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Springfield and Quincy regions.

Applications are due by May 31, 2019. One award will be presented in the following Cape Girardeau Region counties:

Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Illinois counties: Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Go here to apply.