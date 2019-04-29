Thousands attend Bless of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands of bikers from near and far came to be blessed at the Bald Knob Cross on Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly two dozen people attended a wildflower seminar at General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A family is displaced after their house burned down this weekend in Pinckneyville.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Law enforcement agencies are warning residents in Mt. Vernon about multiple attempted murder suspects possibly headed towards the area.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a banquet hall early Sunday morning.
This morning we have a single layer of low clouds stuck overhead.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A community comes together to honor the Carrier Mills teen who died earlier this week in a car accident.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University hosted the 46th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake in Carbondale on Saturday.
MARION (WSIL) -- Rain didn't stop people from coming to Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion to support military families on Saturday afternoon.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- The Egyptian and Big Muddy District Boy Scouts held their Spring Camporee at Pine Ridge Scout Camp on Little Grassy Lake on Saturday.
