Thousands attend Bless of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands of bikers from near and far came to be blessed at the Bald Knob Cross on Sunday.

The annual Blessing of the Bikes allows bikers and their riders to have a prayer said to them for safe travels.

During the nine-hour event in Alto Pass, more than 3,220 people made their way to the cross.

Eric Ladue, along with 12 other bikers drove from Arkansas for the blessed.

"This is the biggest bike blessing event in the United State," Ladue said. "It's about a four hour drive for us."

For 27 years, bikers have been coming to the cross for the blessing.

Organizer Chad Nalley said when the event started, there were only about ten people that showed up but over the years it has grown to thousands.

Nalley said this blessing isn't only about motorcycles.

"It's called the Blessing of the Bikes, but we are not here just to bless bikes, we are here to pray for people," Nalley said.

Bikers gathered in prayer circles as members of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) prayed for safe travel.

"This is the one time we get to touch the biker community, and they come out looking for Jesus," CMA member Hoss Cartwright said.

After praying, bikers enjoyed a free bowl of chili before getting back on the road, until they meet again under the cross.

Nalley said more than 100 people work the event and cost around $5,000.

The southern Illinois CMA Regions fundraiser throughout the year to pay for the Blessing of the Bikes.

The group will offer another blessing next weekend at Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion and Mt. Vernon.