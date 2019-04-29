Gardener host seminar on importance of native plants

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Nearly two dozen people attended a wildflower seminar at General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro.

The event was focused around Pat's Prairie, a garden dedicated to a Carterville couple who died in a plane crash two years ago.

Betsy Brown is a Pat's Prairie volunteer who lead the seminar on Sunday.

She retired from teaching and spent a great deal of her time bringing the garden back to life.

Brown said the garden is a good example for the plants that grow really well in southern Illinois.

"The plans are identified so one could come and just walk around and see," Brown said. "We have a handout about all the plants that are here so if someone should want to put some of the very same plants in their own garden, we have information about it."

This is the second spring for the garden and Brown said the garden is like a baby to her.