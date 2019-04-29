Local family loses nearly everything to fire

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- A family is displaced after their house burned down this weekend in Pinckneyville.

The Pinckneyville Fire Department said the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Firefighters said the fire had already engulfed most of the house by the time they had arrived at the scene on the 3000 block of Pick Road.

Pinckneyville firefighter Jim Gielow said the Beaty family are the owners of the home and were not around at the time of the incident.

Gielow said father of the family, Jim Beaty, was a firefighter at the department for more than 30 years before retiring last month.

Beaty told News 3 his family has lived at the home for 17 years.

Neighbors told Beaty they could hear explosions his garage from his propane tanks he uses for welding.

The fire marshal said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Community Consolidated School District 204 posted on Facebook they are accepting donations to help the family.

You can send cash or a check in an envelope made out to the school.

The school's address is 6067 State Route 154, Pinckneyville, Illinois 62274.