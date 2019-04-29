Police search for suspects wanted for attempted murder

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Law enforcement agencies are warning residents in Mt. Vernon about multiple attempted murder suspects possibly headed towards the area.

According to the Coles County Sheriff's Office, they are searching for four white males wanted for an investigation of attempted murder in Charleston, about 30 miles south of Champaign.

Police said they are searching for a Gold GMC Envoy that could be headed to the Mt. Vernon area.

Devon Jenkins is believed to be inside the vehicles and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Jenkins is five feet, six inches, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes.

If you have any information, call 911.