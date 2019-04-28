Shots fired early Sunday morning near banquet hall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shots fired early Sunday morning near banquet hall

Posted:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a banquet hall early Sunday morning. 

Sgt. Joey Hann told News 3 officers arrived at 631 South Sprigg Street at 12:45 a.m. to a scene with more than 50 shell casings.

He said those shell casings were from at least five different caliber weapons. 

Multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the River Banquet Hall were struck but do not know of any victims. 

Hann said one person did go to the hospital after claiming to be bit by a dog while running from the banquet hall. 

Police arrested 19-year-old Maurice Patterson Jr. from Cape Girardeau for resisting arrest while he was fleeing from the scene. 

Hann said Patterson discarded a hand gun while police were attempting to detain him. 

Officers found the rounds at the scene did not match Patterson's handgun. 

