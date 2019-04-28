Chicago man killed in fiery crash on Indiana Toll Road - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man killed in fiery crash on Indiana Toll Road

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A Chicago man is dead after his car veered into a ditch on the Indiana Toll Road near Interstate 65 in Gary and burst into flames.

In a news release, the Indiana State Police says the car fire was reported at about 8:30 on Saturday morning. When first responders arrived, they saw that the car was on fire but were unable to get into the vehicle until fire fighters gained control of the blaze, break a window and pull the driver out.

Troopers administered first aid but the driver who was later identified by the Lake County Coroner as 22-year-old James J. Ariel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says it has not been determined why the driver veered off the ramp and into a ditch.

