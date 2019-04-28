Chicago doctor plans to fix shortage of black blood donors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago doctor plans to fix shortage of black blood donors

CHICAGO (AP) - A pediatric hematologist has a plan to turn around the underrepresentation of African American blood donors in Cook County.

Fewer than 7% of all American Red Cross blood donations came from black donors last year, though African Americans made up 24% of the county's population.

But the Chicago Tribune reports that Dr. A. Kyle Mack is working with the Red Cross and Lurie Children's Hospital to launch an initiative in which black donors can have blue tags attached to their blood donations. The move could allow their blood to be given to patients with sickle cell at Lurie.

Mack spreads his message at churches on Chicago's South Side and at community group events, inviting people to visit blood drives.

The project is similar to an effort taking place in Philadelphia.

