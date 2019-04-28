Naperville votes to demolish 144-year-old dilapidated house - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Naperville votes to demolish 144-year-old dilapidated house

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago suburb of Naperville has voted to demolish a 144-year-old house.

The Naperville Sun reports that the two-story home in the city's historic district has been unoccupied for years. A vote to recommend demolition was tied 4-4 at the Naperville Historic Preservation Commission. But the city council approved it last week.

Matt Goodman, a lawyer who represents potential buyers of the property, says the house is in "complete disrepair."

But Susan Fitch, who lives in the neighborhood, says demolition could send the wrong message. She says the owner is benefiting by not repairing the home and selling it for new development.

