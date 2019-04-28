For the first time, girls join Boy Scouts at Spring Camporee

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- The Egyptian and Big Muddy District Boy Scouts held their Spring Camporee at Pine Ridge Scout Camp on Little Grassy Lake on Saturday.

More than a hundred Scouts participated in the Scottish-themed Camporee.

Not only was this year's theme new, but it was also the first time the Girl-Troop Scouts from Christopher joined.

Scout Master, Chris Webb said the girls are putting the pressure on the boys to keep up.

"The girls are loving it," Webb said. "They're having a good time this weekend, they've already advanced in rank and they're putting pressure on the boys. They've already made their scout rank and the boys are having to play catch-up."

The event included competitions such as hammer throws, tug-of-rope and sheaf toss, a traditional Scottish sport using a pitchfork to hurl burlap bags stuffed with straw.