Great Cardboard Regatta celebrates 46 years

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University hosted the 46th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake in Carbondale on Saturday.

Several hundred people showed up to the family fun event to watch the boat races.

The rules are pretty simple, create a boat with a team of up to ten people using only cardboard and various adhesives.

Boat Regatta Judge, Larry Bush said he has seen every race since the event began 46 years ago.

"Originally it was a class project in a course taught by Richard Archer and so many people like the class project, they said I would love to build a boat and race next year even though I'm not in class," Bush said. "So, there is no more class, but here we are, racing boats."

The regatta will continue to be an annual event and has inspired and has inspired cardboard regattas all around the world.