Great Cardboard Regatta celebrates 46 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Great Cardboard Regatta celebrates 46 years

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University hosted the 46th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake in Carbondale on Saturday. 

Several hundred people showed up to the family fun event to watch the boat races. 

The rules are pretty simple, create a boat with a team of up to ten people using only cardboard and various adhesives. 

Boat Regatta Judge, Larry Bush said he has seen every race since the event began 46 years ago. 

"Originally it was a class project in a course taught by Richard Archer and so many people like the class project, they said I would love to build a boat and race next year even though I'm not in class," Bush said. "So, there is no more class, but here we are, racing boats."

The regatta will continue to be an annual event and has inspired and has inspired cardboard regattas all around the world. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.