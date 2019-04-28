VFW and Black Diamond team up to raise money for military families

MARION (WSIL) -- Rain didn't stop people from coming to Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion to support military families on Saturday afternoon.

The Carroll P Foster VFW from Anna teamed up with Black Diamond in hopes to draw more people to participate in the 5K Ruck to Remember in May.

During Saturday's even, free lunch was offered and also the chance to win a new trailer or motorcycle, while trying to sign more runners up for the race.

All the funds go back to people who have gave their lives for this country.

"My husband is a disable veteran and so the military is close to my heart and he has had a lot of fallen combats," Craft said. "During Memorial Day, we have a lot of different events going on and we find it very important to remember our fallen comrade."

The 5K Ruck to Remember is set for Memorial Day, May 27, in Anna.

Click here to register for the race.