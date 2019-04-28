Students donate after prom money to Shelby Nielson's family

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A community comes together to honor the Carrier Mills teen who died earlier this week in a car accident.

Officials said the 17-year-old Shelby Nielsen was driving with three passengers on Tuesday when her tire blew, causing her to run off the road and cash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nielsen attended Carrier Mills/Stonefort High School and Saturday night was prom for juniors and seniors.

Students attending the prom did something special to give back to Nielson's family.

They donated around $2,000 from their Prom Saving Money.

The money was going towards paying the rent fee at the SIU Rec Center for the after prom.

Students decided that money should instead go to Nielson's family.

One parents told News 3 the school is still having their after prom tonight, but it's being held at the school's gymnasium.

Nielson's funeral was held on Saturday at the grade school.