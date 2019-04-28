Students donate after prom money to Shelby Nielson's family - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Students donate after prom money to Shelby Nielson's family

Posted: Updated:

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A community comes together to honor the Carrier Mills teen who died earlier this week in a car accident. 

Officials said the 17-year-old Shelby Nielsen was driving with three passengers on Tuesday when her tire blew, causing her to run off the road and cash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Nielsen attended Carrier Mills/Stonefort High School and Saturday night was prom for juniors and seniors. 

Students attending the prom did something special to give back to Nielson's family. 

They donated around $2,000 from their Prom Saving Money.

The money was going towards paying the rent fee at the SIU Rec Center for the after prom. 

Students decided that money should instead go to Nielson's family. 

One parents told News 3 the school is still having their after prom tonight, but it's being held at the school's gymnasium. 

Nielson's funeral was held on Saturday at the grade school. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.