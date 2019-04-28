Students donate after prom money to Shelby Nielson's family

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A community comes together to honor the Carrier Mills teen who died earlier this week in a car accident.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two suspects they believe to be involved with a stolen vehicle case in Pope County.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured in a crash in Gallatin County on Saturday afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- At least two people were hurt in a crash that caused a vehicle to flip over on Friday. Carterville police say it happened on Division Street in front of the County Cupboard restaurant.
This morning is beginning with seasonal temperatures...
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A spring-time favorite returned, the annual Carterville block party took place Friday night.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Perry County Commissioner Robert Kelly says declaring a financial emergency is a necessary step to fixing the budget.
MARION (WSIL) -- A local veterinarian's office finds a deadly disease for cats in southern Illinois.
GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- This year's Duck Drop takes place Sunday, May 5 at the Goreville Town Park.
WSIL - Strong south winds will kick in early Saturday warming things a bit, but bringing clouds and a few scattered showers. ...
