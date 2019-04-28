Students donate after-prom money to Shelby Nielsen's family

This morning we have a single layer of low clouds stuck overhead.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A community comes together to honor the Carrier Mills teen who died earlier this week in a car accident.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois University hosted the 46th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Becker Pavilion on Campus Lake in Carbondale on Saturday.
MARION (WSIL) -- Rain didn't stop people from coming to Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion to support military families on Saturday afternoon.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- The Egyptian and Big Muddy District Boy Scouts held their Spring Camporee at Pine Ridge Scout Camp on Little Grassy Lake on Saturday.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two suspects they believe to be involved with a stolen vehicle case in Pope County.
GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured in a crash in Gallatin County on Saturday afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- At least two people were hurt in a crash that caused a vehicle to flip over on Friday. Carterville police say it happened on Division Street in front of the County Cupboard restaurant.
This morning is beginning with seasonal temperatures...
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A spring-time favorite returned, the annual Carterville block party took place Friday night.
