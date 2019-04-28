Police search for two suspects involved with stolen vehicle case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police search for two suspects involved with stolen vehicle case

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two suspects they believe to be involved with a stolen vehicle case in Pope County. 

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, the vehicle was reported stolen in Hardin County on Saturday. 

Two subjects left the vehicle on IL State HWY 145 near Eddyville Blacktop and fled on foot. 

The release said police do not believe these subjects to be armed and dangerous. 

The Sheriff's Department is asking the public to make sure keys are not left in vehicles, all residences are secure and do not approach any hitchhikers. 

Police plan to be patrolling the area throughout Saturday night. 

Call the Pope County Sheriff's Department if you have any information (618) 683-4321. 

