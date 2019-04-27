Two injured in semi crash caused by tire blowout - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two injured in semi crash caused by tire blowout

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured in a crash in Gallatin County on Saturday afternoon. 

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on IL Route 1 north of the Ridgway Spur. 

The preliminary crash report said that a semi truck's steer tire blew out causing the semi to run off the road into a tree. 

Both the driver and the passenger are from Ridgway and were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. 

