Two injured in semi crash caused by tire blowout

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured in a crash in Gallatin County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on IL Route 1 north of the Ridgway Spur.

The preliminary crash report said that a semi truck's steer tire blew out causing the semi to run off the road into a tree.

Both the driver and the passenger are from Ridgway and were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.