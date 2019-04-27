Much cooler but dry weather to close out the weekend

WSIL -- We kicked off the morning with a bit of rain and breezy conditions but this afternoon we got see to some sunshine.

If you don't mind the wind it's not a bad evening to get outdoors and enjoy a small break from the rain. Winds are quite gusty with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour. A cold front will move through late tonight bringing the chances for a few isolated showers and storms but most of us will stay dry. It'll be another cloudy start tomorrow but clouds will slowly clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a smidge cooler topping out in the low to mid 60s.

The next chance for rain returns on Monday and sticks around through much of the week.

Meteorologist John Ross will be back with the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.