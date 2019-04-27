Woman killed by stray bullet in Chicago while shopping - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman killed by stray bullet in Chicago while shopping

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a woman shopping for a phone in Chicago with her children was fatally shot by a stray bullet.

Family members identified her as 36-year-old Candice Dickerson. Her mother tells TV station WLS that she was inside a MetroPCS store on Friday getting a phone for a son because of his good grades.

Barbara Alvarez, who was in the store before the shooting, says Dickerson's children were sitting "by the window minding their business." She says, "I can't believe that it happened."

Police say a bullet from a shooting outside the store went through a window and struck the victim.

