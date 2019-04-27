Kansas City man gets life in prison for wife's 2017 death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man gets life in prison for wife's 2017 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man convicted of killing his wife, whose body was found by the couple's 7-year-old daughter, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Benjamin Byers was sentenced Friday in Jackson County for the 2017 stabbing death of 47-year-old Melissa Byers.

Byers was convicted in March of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child endangerment.

Police say Byers' daughter reported to a school counselor that her father had been acting "weird," and had picked her up from school the day before. When they arrived home, the girl said there was a lot of blood in the house and that she later found her mother's body in the basement. The girl told the counselor she said nothing to her father, because she "didn't want to be next."

