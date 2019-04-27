Chicago photographer draws inspiration from Kansas prairies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A photographer from Kansas City keeps trying to capture the prairie life that first inspired her to take her camera to vantage points above ground.

KCUR-FM reports that Chicago-based Terry Evans has her photography on display through June in an exhibit called "The Power of Place" at the Spencer Museum of Art in Lawrence.

Evans found her love for landscapes after she began taking pictures for the Land Institute in Salina, where scientists were working on sustainability efforts by studying the self-sufficient prairie ecosystem.

Evans says she believed that if she could understand the prairie, the whole universe would reveal itself to her.

Evans spent last winter photographing a single oak tree on the South Side of Chicago.

She says "the Oak Savannah is the ecosystem that is the transition between prairie and forest."

