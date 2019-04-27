Twins separated in foster care reunite after 60 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Twins who were sent to separate foster homes at age 14 recently reunited in Springfield after losing touch for 60 years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that RoseMarie Henson and Rosalie Turner found their way back to one another this month with the help of family and DNA testing.

The 73-year-old sisters say they never lost hope that they would reconnect after being sent to different foster homes in California decades ago.

Turner's daughter, Tina Henderson, says she and a cousin started looking for her mother's twin after a family member completed a DNA test through Ancenstry.com. They were able to locate Henson in Springfield.

Turner's daughters drove her from Texas to reunite with Henson on April 17.

Turner says she and her twin broke down when they reconnected, but they've been having fun ever since.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

