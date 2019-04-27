Greenpeace wants lawsuit moved to possibly friendlier venue - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Greenpeace wants lawsuit moved to possibly friendlier venue

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Greenpeace is seeking to move a lawsuit alleging it conspired against the Dakota Access oil pipeline from North Dakota state court to federal court.

The environmental group has already prevailed in federal court against racketeering claims alleged by Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners.

ETP sued Greenpeace in state court when a judge tossed out its federal case after finding no evidence of a coordinated criminal enterprise.

Greenpeace is citing federal law dealing with court jurisdiction to try to get the state case moved to federal court. ETP is fighting the effort, saying Greenpeace's argument is baseless.

ETP maintains Greenpeace and others should be held responsible for trying to disrupt pipeline construction and damage the company's reputation and finances. Greenpeace accuses ETP of using the legal system to bully critics.

