Two hurt in crash near Carterville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two hurt in crash near Carterville

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- At least two people were hurt in a crash that caused a vehicle to flip over on Friday.

Carterville police say it happened on Division Street in front of the County Cupboard restaurant.

WSIL's Sky 3 drone captured a bird's-eye view of the overturned car following the accident.

Police say a vehicle was exiting the restaurant's parking lot at Plaza Drive when another car struck the vehicle on Division Street, causing it to flip over.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries. The Carterville Fire Department also responded.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.