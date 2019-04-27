Two hurt in crash near Carterville

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- At least two people were hurt in a crash that caused a vehicle to flip over on Friday.

Carterville police say it happened on Division Street in front of the County Cupboard restaurant.

WSIL's Sky 3 drone captured a bird's-eye view of the overturned car following the accident.

Police say a vehicle was exiting the restaurant's parking lot at Plaza Drive when another car struck the vehicle on Division Street, causing it to flip over.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries. The Carterville Fire Department also responded.