Democrat-controlled statehouses endorsing clean energy

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - States newly controlled by Democrats are swiftly moving ahead on efforts to fend off climate change with lofty emissions targets, renewable power goals and energy efficiency programs.

Democrats flipped the governor's seat or won newfound control of the Legislature from Republicans in 11 states in the 2018 elections.

All of the states have passed or are considering new legislation that would benefit renewables in their states.

Georgetown Climate Center Executive Director Vicki Arroyo says a federal leadership vacuum has led to a sense of urgency at the state level.

Some experts warn of challenges ahead and say state measures will fall short, especially in fossil fuel-friendly regions.

