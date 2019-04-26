Prosecutors asking for 11-year sentence for YouTube star - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutors asking for 11-year sentence for YouTube star

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal prosecutors are asking for an 11-year prison sentence for a YouTube singer with a teenage following who admitted to coercing six underage females to send him sexually explicit videos.

Austin Jones of Bloomingdale, Illinois pleaded guilty in February to one count of child pornography. In a sentencing recommendation filed this week, prosecutors included extensive excerpts from Jones' online conversations with six underage girls, ages 14 to 15.

Prosecutors said the singer admitted to reaching out to 30 other girls online, before his arrest on child pornography charges in 2017. In addition to giving the girls suggestions for poses and underwear choices, Jones frequently gave them "lines" to recite.

In his filing Thursday, defense attorney Terrence LeFevour asserted the singer's supposedly "happy life" was "marred with abuse, pain, loss and death." He said Jones suffered physical, emotional, mental and sexual abuse at the hands relatives.

The 26-year-old Jones is set to be sentenced on May 3.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.