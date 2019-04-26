Pritzker names ex-House leader to Pollution Control Board - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Former Illinois House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie has been named to the Pollution Control Board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Currie, who is replacing board member U-Jung Choe, who was appointed by Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018. Currie's term ends June 30, 2021.

Currie, who was appointed to the board on Friday by Pritzker, will be paid $117,000 annually. Currie's legislative salary was $91,100 in 2018, down from $144,200 the previous year. The base salary for lawmakers is $67,836, and there are additional stipends for caucus leaders and committee chairmen.

Currie served 40 years in the Illinois House as a Democrat from Chicago.

The five-member Pollution Control Board is an independent state agency that establishes environmental control standards for Illinois. Currie's The appointment requires Senate approval.

