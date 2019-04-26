Family fun at Carterville's block party

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A spring-time favorite returned, the annual Carterville block party took place Friday night.

It's a family friendly event for the community that draws hundreds each year. This year, there was free food including hotdogs, chips, snow cones, ice cream and soda.

There were also free entertainment including music and games, as well as, the seat belt convincer. It's a 5 mph crash simulator put on by Illinois State Police.

Mayor Brad Robinson says the annual event wouldn't be possible without community groups, churches and volunteers, who all help make it special for families.

"The purpose is just an opportunity for people come out not have to worry about having cash in their pocket or how much it’s going to cost for their kids to do something," Robinson explains. "Opportunity for the parents to catch up, meet their neighbors they didn’t have a chance to meet before, and the kids can run around and play."

It's the 12th year for the event.