Illinois woman dies in freeway crash near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska (AP) - Police say a single-car crash on Interstate 80 near Grand Island has killed an Illinois woman.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Friday when a car drove into a ditch near an exit. The driver apparently over-corrected and the vehicle rolled twice, throwing a passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger, 27-year-old Allyssa Wiebel, of Bartlett, Illinois, was taken to a Grand Island hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old driver, Tony Trujillo, of Cicero, Illinois, and an 18-year-old passenger, who wasn't identified, were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

