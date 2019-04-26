Fatal "Bobcat Fever" targets cats in southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- A local veterinarian's office finds a deadly disease for cats in southern Illinois.
GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- This year's Duck Drop takes place Sunday, May 5 at the Goreville Town Park.
WSIL - Strong south winds will kick in early Saturday warming things a bit, but bringing clouds and a few scattered showers. ...
(AP) -- Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.
WSIL -- Rainfall amounts were highest in southern Illinois with localized amounts topping four inches between Tuesday and Thursday night.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- An SIU professor faces theft charges for stealing machines worth at least $10,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters were able to rescue four people who were trapped in two separate vehicles after they were trapped in floodwaters stemming from heavy rain Thursday night.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Family and friends of a fallen soldier from Jefferson County will once again unite to remember him.
WSIL -- Friday will feature a lot of blue skies, but the strong breeze out of the northwest will keep it feeling a little cooler for late April.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend, Campus Lake at SIU will be busy and full of people trying to get their cardboard contraptions across without sinking.
