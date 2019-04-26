Fatal "Bobcat Fever" targets cats in southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- A local veterinarian's office finds a deadly disease for cats in southern Illinois.

The disease, cytauxzoonosis, is commonly known as Bobcat Fever.

It's transmitted from bobcats to other felines through ticks.

Larger cats can survive the infection but smaller, domestic cats typically don't.

Veterinarian Leeann Greenwell of Troop Veterinary Services said a cat died from the disease Thursday, the first time that's happened this year.

She said treating your cat for ticks is the best way to keep them safe.

"If a client has a cat that's outdoors and they start noticing it's not eating, it's seems quieter, just go to your veterinarian and have them examined," Greenwell said. "The sooner we can diagnose this disease, the sooner we can treat it and the better the outcome, because it can have a high death rate."

Greenwell said her office saw about eight cats with the disease in 2018 and pet owners that live near areas where bobcats have been found should stay alert.