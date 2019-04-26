13th annual Duck Drop planned in Goreville

GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Volunteers gathered in Goreville Thursday night, to prepare for the 13th annual Duck Drop.

The event raises money for the Heather Treat Memorial Fund, which helps cancer patients financially. Patients use the money to help pay bills, transportation costs and other financial needs while getting treatment.

Organizers sorted more than 2,500 ducks, which are counted, tagged and logged for the drop. People pay money to sponsor the ducks, which are then dropped from a helicopter, for a chance at winning up to $3,000.

Organizer and founder Robin Harper-Whitehead says the Memorial’s outreach continues to grow, "We've had people go from paying their car insurance, to helping them go back and forth to chemo, to just feel good things, because they've been down for so long, they just took a little overnight trip to feel good. We don't care. It's just a gift of love and this a way to help them out."

Since 1994, the fund has provided more than $300,000 for over 800 cancer patients in Johnson County.

This year's Duck Drop takes place Sunday, May 5 at the Goreville Town Park at Noon.