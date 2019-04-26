Perry County declares financial emergency

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Perry County Commissioner Robert Kelly says declaring a financial emergency is a necessary step to fixing the budget.

The move was suggested by third-party consulting firm Bellwether Advantage, which was recently hired to help balance the budget, and approved by the board Thursday.

The declaration says department heads can only spend money on personnel and absolutely necessary expenses, anything else has to be approved.

There's also a hiring freeze, and Kelly says a revised budget cut proposal from Bellwether Advantage of about 10 percent from each department.

The commissioner adds that the other board members and department heads seem to agree with the plan.

"I mean they felt like this needed to be done," Kelly explains. "And if they did have something, they know that they would feel like they wouldn't have any problem coming to us commissioners in to speaking to us about why or what they would need if they had to have something."

Bellwether Advantage plans on reviewing the county's contracts and insurance next to see if the firm can find any additional savings.