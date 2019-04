The Latest: Chiefs say DA looking again at Tyreek Hill case

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on developments in the domestic abuse incident involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says a local prosecutor has reopened a domestic violence investigation involving suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Reid made the comment Friday as the Chiefs grappled with the fallout from a case involving one of their star players. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe did not return a call seeking comment.

On Wednesday, Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or his fiancee, Cristal Espinal, even though his office believed a crime had occurred last month involving the couple's 3-year-old son. He said available evidence didn't establish who had hurt the child.

A day later, a TV station aired audio recording in which Hill and Espinal discuss injuries to their son. Shortly after that, the Chiefs suspended their two-time Pro Bowl player.

10 a.m.

Police were called to the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill shortly after a television station aired an audio recording in which he and his fiancee discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son - a case that has gotten the star player suspended and focused attention on a prosecutor's decision not to file domestic abuse charges.

Several media outlets reported Friday that Overland Park police went to the home of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, on Thursday night after receiving an anonymous call from someone worried about Espinal. According to the reports, Espinal was fine and officers were at the home for only a short time. A spokesman for Overland Park police didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police were called to the home twice last month and determined the boy had been injured. On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or Espinal even though his office believed a crime had occurred . He said available evidence didn't establish who had hurt the child.

The Chiefs have suspended Hill while the team looks into the developments. The NFL could also punish Hill under its personal conduct policy.

