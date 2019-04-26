Chilly overnight to Saturday showers

WSIL - Strong south winds will kick in early Saturday warming things a bit, but bringing clouds and a few scattered showers. ...
(AP) -- Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.
WSIL -- Rainfall amounts were highest in southern Illinois with localized amounts topping four inches between Tuesday and Thursday night.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- An SIU professor faces theft charges for stealing machines worth at least $10,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters were able to rescue four people who were trapped in two separate vehicles after they were trapped in floodwaters stemming from heavy rain Thursday night.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Family and friends of a fallen soldier from Jefferson County will once again unite to remember him.
WSIL -- Friday will feature a lot of blue skies, but the strong breeze out of the northwest will keep it feeling a little cooler for late April.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend, Campus Lake at SIU will be busy and full of people trying to get their cardboard contraptions across without sinking.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Job seekers have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the annual Rend Lake College Job Search Party. More than 40 employers will be on hand to interview for openings.
WSIL - School will soon be out for summer, and if you are already trying to plan how you can keep your kids occupied, AMC Theatres has a deal for you- admission to a movie plus some concessions $4.
