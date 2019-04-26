Chilly overnight to Saturday showers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chilly overnight to Saturday showers

Posted:

WSIL - Friday's blue skies will turn into a star filled night sky.  Temperatures will drop quickly tonight and early risers Saturday will be greeted by chilly temperatures. 

Strong south winds will kick in early Saturday warming things a bit, but bringing clouds and a few scattered showers. 

Sunday looks dry but there is a chance of rain every day next week.  There are already signs that mid-week events could bring storms and heavy rain. 

Jim will look at the timing of showers for Saturday on News 3 at 5 & 10.  There is no News 3 at 6 or 6:30 due to ABC's coverage of the NFL draft. 

