Ladue police shooting investigation likely to conclude soon

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County's prosecutor says the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of a shoplifting suspect in Ladue is likely to conclude next week.

The office of prosecutor Wesley Bell said Friday that it will have additional statements once the investigation by St. Louis County police ends.

The female shoplifting suspect is expected to survive after being shot in the torso by a female Ladue officer Tuesday afternoon on the parking lot outside a grocery store.

Police say the officer was attempting to arrest the woman, who was accused of shoplifting in the store. The woman allegedly resisted. Police have not said if the suspect had a weapon.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, a man, saying he may have information pertinent to the investigation.

