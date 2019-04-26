University of Missouri union seeks $15 minimum wage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri union seeks $15 minimum wage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The union representing service and maintenance workers at the University of Missouri and University Hospital is seeking a minimum wage of $15 for its workers.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that in advance of negotiations starting Friday, union members staged a rally Thursday in support of the wage hike.

Union field representative Eric Scott noted that voters last year approved a proposition that will create a $12 an hour minimum wage statewide within a few years. He says the city approved $15 an hour for most of its workers.

Scott says the university needs to take steps to give the same kind of compensation to its employees to remain competitive.

