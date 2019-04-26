Rain tops 4" in parts of southern Illinois since Tuesday

WSIL -- Heavy rain has left much of southern Illinois swamped with puddles and mud. Anxious farmers are becoming increasingly concerned with the delay in planting caused by the wet weather.

Rainfall amounts were highest in southern Illinois with localized amounts topping four inches between Tuesday and Thursday night.

Areas of southeast Missouri north of the Bootheel picked up the heaviest rain with amounts in Perryville over three inches and Cape Girardeau a hair over two and a half.

Further south, rainfall was less, especially in western Kentucky where many areas only received around a quarter of an inch.

Rainfall Totals Tuesday - Thursday Night

Southern Illinois

Cobden: 4.31"

Marion: 3.34"

Murphysboro: 2.92"

Carbondale: 2.58"

Du Quoin: 2.51"

McLeansboro: 2.37"

Ridgway: 1.87"

Harrisburg: 1.81"

Mt. Vernon: 1.85"



Southeast Missouri

Perryville: 3.30"

Cape Girardeau: 2.67"

Jackson: 2.14"

Fairdealing: 2.09"

Sikeston: 2.04"

Marble Hill: 1.24"

Dexter: 1.07"



Western Kentucky

Kevil: 0.39"

Marion, KY: 0.35"

Paducah: 0.33"

Grand River: 0.10"