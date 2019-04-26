SIU professor charged with stealing property from university - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU professor charged with stealing property from university

Posted:

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- An SIU professor faces theft charges for stealing machines worth at least $10,000.

Investigators say Jeremy E. Davis, 39, of Carterville, stole a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine and a Nano Drop machine in July 2018.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and is now free on bond.

Theft of governmental property exceeding $10,000 and not exceeding $100,000 in value is a class 1 felony which carries a potential sentence of from four to 15 years in prison.

Davis has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His trial is set for July 15, 2019.
 

