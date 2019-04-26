Police: 2 people found fatally shot in car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 2 people found fatally shot in car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say two people have been found fatally shot in a car in central Kentucky.

Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said officers were called to the scene early Friday after reports of shots fired. He said when officers arrived they found a man and a woman dead inside of a car. Both had been shot multiple times. Their identities were not released.

Daugherty said police do not have any suspects.

News outlets report there have been 10 homicides in Lexington this year.

