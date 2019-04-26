Work resumes on private Indiana Dunes park pavilion project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Work resumes on private Indiana Dunes park pavilion project

Posted: Updated:

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - Construction has resumed on a private, yearslong project to redevelop a historic pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park in northwest Indiana.

Pavilion Partners LLC member Tom Collins says new windows will be installed soon, and the private group aims to complete all work by May 2020 on the pavilion that's set among dunes on Lake Michigan's southern tip.

Collins tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Pavilion Partners received a construction design release from Indiana in January allowing work to continue.

Environmental groups oppose elements of the privatization deal awarded to developer Chuck Williams, who's the Indiana Republican Party's treasurer.

Dunes Action co-founder Jim Sweeney says Indiana's Department of Natural Resources still hasn't obtained a historic preservation certificate of approval.

DNR spokeswoman Tara Wolf says it's received a letter of clearance.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.