Teacher accused of putting video recorder in school bathroom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher accused of putting video recorder in school bathroom

Posted: Updated:

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky teacher accused of placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school has been arrested.

News outlets report the Murray Police Department said in a release that officers responded Thursday to Murray High School after staff reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station. Police spokesman Sgt. Brant Shutt said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

Police arrested 53-year-old Mark Boggess, who is a teacher at the school as well as the track and field coach. He is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and voyeurism.

Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Boggess has been suspended with pay.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Boggess has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.