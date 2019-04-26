Teacher accused of putting video recorder in school bathroom

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky teacher accused of placing a video recorder in a bathroom at a high school has been arrested.

News outlets report the Murray Police Department said in a release that officers responded Thursday to Murray High School after staff reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station. Police spokesman Sgt. Brant Shutt said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

Police arrested 53-year-old Mark Boggess, who is a teacher at the school as well as the track and field coach. He is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and voyeurism.

Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Boggess has been suspended with pay.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Boggess has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.